Left Menu

Singapore Officer Jailed for Corruption in Visa Scandal

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, a former Singapore immigration officer, has been sentenced to 22 months in jail for receiving sexual favors in exchange for facilitating visit passes. He misused his position to exploit foreign nationals seeking short-term visas, as detailed in court documents from 2022 and 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:31 IST
Singapore Officer Jailed for Corruption in Visa Scandal
Officer
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant corruption case, Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, a Singapore immigration officer of Indian origin, was sentenced to 22 months in prison. Kannan exploited his position by obtaining sexual favors to facilitate short-term visit passes, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The 55-year-old inspector with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) pleaded guilty to three charges of corruption. The court documents disclosed his encounters in 2022 and 2023 with Indian nationals aged between 25 and 30, who had arrived in Singapore for studies.

The prosecution labeled the case as 'appalling,' emphasizing how Kannan abused his authority instead of serving as an impartial public servant. His sentence is set to begin on September 18, marking a significant case of corruption within the immigration sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

 India
2
Uganda's Economic Boom: Oil and Infrastructure Set the Pace

Uganda's Economic Boom: Oil and Infrastructure Set the Pace

 Uganda
3
Habiver Launches Nationwide: A New Era of Sustainable Wellness Solutions

Habiver Launches Nationwide: A New Era of Sustainable Wellness Solutions

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions

Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025