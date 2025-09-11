Singapore Officer Jailed for Corruption in Visa Scandal

In a significant corruption case, Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, a Singapore immigration officer of Indian origin, was sentenced to 22 months in prison. Kannan exploited his position by obtaining sexual favors to facilitate short-term visit passes, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The 55-year-old inspector with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) pleaded guilty to three charges of corruption. The court documents disclosed his encounters in 2022 and 2023 with Indian nationals aged between 25 and 30, who had arrived in Singapore for studies.

The prosecution labeled the case as 'appalling,' emphasizing how Kannan abused his authority instead of serving as an impartial public servant. His sentence is set to begin on September 18, marking a significant case of corruption within the immigration sector.

