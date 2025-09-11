Left Menu

Norwegian Ship Incident Sparks Call for Investigation

The Norwegian foreign ministry reported that a Libyan coast guard vessel fired on the Norwegian-flagged MV Ocean Viking during its migrant rescue mission. Norway has urged for an investigation and called on Libyan authorities to take measures preventing such incidents in the future.

11-09-2025
The Norwegian foreign ministry announced on Thursday its belief that a Libyan coast guard vessel fired at the Norwegian-flagged MV Ocean Viking on August 24. The ship was engaged in migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean when the incident occurred.

This event endangered the vessel, its crew, and others on board, prompting a statement from the Norwegian foreign ministry. They emphasized the need for an investigation to clarify the circumstances and urged Libyan authorities to take preventive measures against repeat occurrences.

Norway's call for an investigation underscores the ongoing concerns regarding safety in the Mediterranean, particularly for ships involved in humanitarian efforts. This demands international attention to ensure safe rescue missions for migrants crossing perilous waters.

