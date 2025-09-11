Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Airspace Violation

Diplomatic tensions have escalated as the Dutch government has summoned the Russian ambassador in response to Russian drones breaching Poland's airspace earlier this week. The situation, reported by the ANP news agency, reflects growing unease about regional security.

This incident has sparked a significant diplomatic gesture amidst Europe's already strained relations with Russia. Dutch Foreign Minister, speaking on the matter, emphasized the seriousness of such violations to international norms and trust.

The call for the ambassador highlights the importance of diplomacy in addressing geopolitical infringements and maintaining peace in Europe, as nations continue to navigate complex international dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)