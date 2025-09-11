Struggles of Peace: Colombia's Coca Conflict

In the town of San Juan de Micay, Colombia, a dilapidated schoolhouse stands as a symbol of the government's unfulfilled promises. Amid coca fields, the base for cocaine, community leaders call out state abandonment. The area, a drug-trafficking hub, remains mired in conflict between the military and leftist rebels opposing a 2016 peace deal.

President Gustavo Petro's strategy to tame regions controlled by rebels through social and military intervention remains largely unfulfilled. Despite pledges for investment and payment to farmers to replace coca with legal crops, the military struggles to gain control, complicating access to crucial U.S. anti-narcotics funding.

The ongoing challenges not only threaten peace efforts but also empower opposition groups. As Colombia faces fiscal constraints, Petro's government must grapple with both internal pressures and potential international repercussions if funding is reduced, risking a reversal of hard-won gains.