Georgian Authorities Foil Explosive Smuggling Attempt

In a significant security operation, the Georgian Security Service has apprehended two Ukrainian individuals accused of attempting to smuggle 2.4 kg of hexogen explosives into Georgia from Turkey, according to reports from the Interpress news outlet this Thursday.

The arrest operation took place on Wednesday as the explosives were found hidden within secret compartments of the car used by the detainees. The identities of the individuals were not fully released, with the security service only providing their initials.

The investigation aims to determine whether the smuggling was part of a larger plot for a terrorist attack within Georgia or if the nation was merely being used as a transit point. This incident follows the July arrest of two people in Georgia for attempting to sell uranium, underscoring ongoing security challenges in the region.

