Modi Pledges Over Rs 1,200 Crore for Uttarakhand’s Recovery Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand on Thursday and declared a financial relief package of Rs 1,200 crore for areas ravaged by floods and rain. His arrival in Dehradun was met by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Jolly Grant Airport. This substantial aid aims to assist recovery efforts in the afflicted regions.

During his visit, Modi expressed sympathy for the families affected by recent natural disasters, announcing an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also announced support under the PM CARES for Children scheme for those orphaned due to the calamities.

The prime minister praised the dedication of National and State Disaster Response Forces and volunteers for their efforts on the ground, promising unwavering support from the central government for infrastructure rebuilding. Uttarakhand, having seen significant damage this monsoon, will benefit from ongoing recovery measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)