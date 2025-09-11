Left Menu

Modi Pledges Over Rs 1,200 Crore for Uttarakhand’s Recovery Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,200 crore in financial aid for flood-hit Uttarakhand. During his visit, he expressed condolences to afflicted families and engaged with disaster relief personnel. He assured continuous support for infrastructure restoration in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:52 IST
Modi Pledges Over Rs 1,200 Crore for Uttarakhand’s Recovery Efforts
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand on Thursday and declared a financial relief package of Rs 1,200 crore for areas ravaged by floods and rain. His arrival in Dehradun was met by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Jolly Grant Airport. This substantial aid aims to assist recovery efforts in the afflicted regions.

During his visit, Modi expressed sympathy for the families affected by recent natural disasters, announcing an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also announced support under the PM CARES for Children scheme for those orphaned due to the calamities.

The prime minister praised the dedication of National and State Disaster Response Forces and volunteers for their efforts on the ground, promising unwavering support from the central government for infrastructure rebuilding. Uttarakhand, having seen significant damage this monsoon, will benefit from ongoing recovery measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Escalation: Israeli Attack Sows Discord in Gaza Negotiations

High-Stakes Escalation: Israeli Attack Sows Discord in Gaza Negotiations

 Global
2
Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident

Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident

 India
3
Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest

Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest

 India
4
Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act

Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025