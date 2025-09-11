Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Immigration Raid Targets Korean Workers

A large group of over 300 Korean workers, recently detained at a Georgia battery factory during an immigration raid, are set to return home. Buses transporting the workers left a detention center in southeast Georgia, making their way to Atlanta for a charter flight to South Korea.

The raid, which occurred at a factory site linked to Hyundai's auto plant, saw the detention of approximately 475 workers, including 316 Koreans. South Korea's foreign ministry coordinated with US authorities to arrange for the 'voluntary' departure of the workers, mitigating potential future entry bans.

Amidst the diplomatic tensions, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has voiced concerns over the US visa system, stressing that pending improvements might hinder Korean investments. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue with South Korea appealing for a dignified return process for the affected individuals.

