Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Immigration Raid Targets Korean Workers

Over 300 Korean workers, detained in an immigration raid at a Georgia battery factory, are being repatriated. Amid diplomatic negotiations, South Korea's president urges the US to revise its visa system, warning it might deter future Korean investments. The incident stirs diplomatic talks to ensure smoother US-Korea relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:16 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Immigration Raid Targets Korean Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A large group of over 300 Korean workers, recently detained at a Georgia battery factory during an immigration raid, are set to return home. Buses transporting the workers left a detention center in southeast Georgia, making their way to Atlanta for a charter flight to South Korea.

The raid, which occurred at a factory site linked to Hyundai's auto plant, saw the detention of approximately 475 workers, including 316 Koreans. South Korea's foreign ministry coordinated with US authorities to arrange for the 'voluntary' departure of the workers, mitigating potential future entry bans.

Amidst the diplomatic tensions, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has voiced concerns over the US visa system, stressing that pending improvements might hinder Korean investments. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue with South Korea appealing for a dignified return process for the affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Quantum Reference Facility Launches in Amaravati

India's First Quantum Reference Facility Launches in Amaravati

 India
2
G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale Triumph at UTT Table Tennis Championships

G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale Triumph at UTT Table Tennis Championships

 India
3
Punjab CM to Hold Strategic Flood Review Amid Massive Relief Efforts

Punjab CM to Hold Strategic Flood Review Amid Massive Relief Efforts

 India
4
Drone Drama: Poland-NATO's Tense Response to Russian Airspace Incursions

Drone Drama: Poland-NATO's Tense Response to Russian Airspace Incursions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025