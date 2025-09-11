Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Immigration Raid Targets Korean Workers
Over 300 Korean workers, detained in an immigration raid at a Georgia battery factory, are being repatriated. Amid diplomatic negotiations, South Korea's president urges the US to revise its visa system, warning it might deter future Korean investments. The incident stirs diplomatic talks to ensure smoother US-Korea relations.
- Country:
- United States
A large group of over 300 Korean workers, recently detained at a Georgia battery factory during an immigration raid, are set to return home. Buses transporting the workers left a detention center in southeast Georgia, making their way to Atlanta for a charter flight to South Korea.
The raid, which occurred at a factory site linked to Hyundai's auto plant, saw the detention of approximately 475 workers, including 316 Koreans. South Korea's foreign ministry coordinated with US authorities to arrange for the 'voluntary' departure of the workers, mitigating potential future entry bans.
Amidst the diplomatic tensions, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has voiced concerns over the US visa system, stressing that pending improvements might hinder Korean investments. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue with South Korea appealing for a dignified return process for the affected individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Immigration Raid Shakes South Korean Confidence in U.S. Investment
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises
Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Category
High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid
Visa Struggles Threaten South Korean Investment in US: A Diplomatic Dilemma