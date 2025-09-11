Lawmaker's Interim Protection Extended Amid Abduction Allegations

The Supreme Court of India has extended the interim protection from arrest for Poovai Jegan Moorthy, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from K V Kuppam, Tamil Nadu. Moorthy faces allegations of being involved in the abduction of a minor boy, a case that has stirred controversy and legal debates.

The top court bench, led by Justices Manoj Mishra and NK Singh, upheld its previous interim order, ensuring that if Moorthy is arrested, he is to be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. He is also required to cooperate fully with the investigation while ensuring that witnesses are neither threatened nor evidence tampered with.

The accusations trace back to a complaint filed by Lakshmi, a mother whose son was reportedly taken by force after a group, allegedly including the girl's family and other miscreants, could not find her elder son. They later left the younger boy, who sustained injuries, near a hotel. Moorthy contends his implication in the case serves ulterior motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)