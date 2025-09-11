Diplomatic Coordination: UAE President's Gulf Tour

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has undertaken a tour of Gulf countries. This tour aims to bolster regional coordination in the wake of Tuesday's Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha.

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, emphasized the importance of this tour. It underscores the UAE's commitment to deepening ties and forging a united stance among Gulf nations.

This diplomatic initiative reflects a broader belief in the necessity of cooperation and unity to address shared regional challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)