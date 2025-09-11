Left Menu

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Accept U.S. Deportee Kilmar Abrego

Eswatini's government declared it had no deal with the U.S. to accept Kilmar Abrego, an El Salvadoran national facing deportation. Despite claims of a secret agreement, Eswatini officials insist any decisions about deportees from the U.S. require mutual discussions. Abrego's deportation saga highlights immigration policy challenges.

Eswatini's government has firmly denied any agreement with the United States to accept Kilmar Abrego, an El Salvadoran national subject to deportation. The assertion comes amid controversy and legal challenges over past deportation cases.

Government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli told Reuters that there had been no communication regarding this individual. Mdluli emphasized that any decisions on accepting deportees from the U.S. would be made only after proper governmental discussions.

Abrego's situation underscores the U.S.'s ongoing immigration crackdown. Initially set for deportation to Uganda, Abrego feared persecution and is currently detained in Virginia. The Department of Homeland Security did not comment on Eswatini's recent statements.

