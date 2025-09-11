Controversy Strikes Eurovision: Ireland Threatens Withdrawal Over Israel Participation

Ireland's national broadcaster, RTE, has announced the possibility of withdrawing from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest. This decision hinges on whether Israel is allowed to participate, following the ongoing conflict in Gaza. RTE claims that taking part would be 'unconscionable' in light of the violence.

The conflict, which intensified after the October 7 attack in 2023 by Hamas militants, has sparked criticism of Israel's long-standing Eurovision participation. RTE highlights concerns over the high death toll in Gaza and the targeting of journalists, although Israel has denied these allegations.

A meeting of European Broadcasting Union (EBU) members in July saw similar apprehensions voiced. Ireland, a historic participant with seven wins, awaits the EBU's decision regarding Israel before confirming its involvement in the Vienna-hosted contest.