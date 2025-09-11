U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Yemen's Houthis Amid Escalating Tensions

The United States has intensified its stance against Yemen's Houthis by imposing a new set of sanctions, marking what it describes as the most extensive effort against the Iran-aligned group thus far. Officials from the U.S. Treasury Department announced in a statement that sanctions are being issued against a notable 32 individuals and entities, alongside four vessels, with a intent to hinder the Houthis' ability to fundraise, smuggle, and carry out attack efforts.

The list of targets notably includes multiple companies based in China, which have provided assistance in transporting military-grade components. Other involved entities have been linked to arranging the shipment of dual-use goods destined for the Houthis. According to Treasury sources, the broadened sanctions also address petroleum smuggling activities and shipping firms with ties to the Houthi group.

The Houthis have been accused of obstructing commercial prosperity since the end of 2023 through hundreds of drone and missile attacks launched in the Red Sea. They claim these actions are in response to Israeli-connected shipping, aligning themselves with Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza. Earlier this year, in May, President Donald Trump revealed a sudden U.S. ceasefire agreement with the Houthis, marking a momentary lull in hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)