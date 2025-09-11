Left Menu

U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Yemen's Houthis Amid Escalating Tensions

The U.S. Treasury has enforced sanctions on Yemen's Houthis, pinpointing 32 individuals and entities as well as four vessels. The sanctions aim to disrupt their funding and operations, including smuggling and attacks. Some China-based companies were targeted for their role in transporting military resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:06 IST
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Yemen's Houthis Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has intensified its stance against Yemen's Houthis by imposing a new set of sanctions, marking what it describes as the most extensive effort against the Iran-aligned group thus far. Officials from the U.S. Treasury Department announced in a statement that sanctions are being issued against a notable 32 individuals and entities, alongside four vessels, with a intent to hinder the Houthis' ability to fundraise, smuggle, and carry out attack efforts.

The list of targets notably includes multiple companies based in China, which have provided assistance in transporting military-grade components. Other involved entities have been linked to arranging the shipment of dual-use goods destined for the Houthis. According to Treasury sources, the broadened sanctions also address petroleum smuggling activities and shipping firms with ties to the Houthi group.

The Houthis have been accused of obstructing commercial prosperity since the end of 2023 through hundreds of drone and missile attacks launched in the Red Sea. They claim these actions are in response to Israeli-connected shipping, aligning themselves with Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza. Earlier this year, in May, President Donald Trump revealed a sudden U.S. ceasefire agreement with the Houthis, marking a momentary lull in hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan to Launch Platform for Entrepreneurs Inspired by Silicon Valley

Rajasthan to Launch Platform for Entrepreneurs Inspired by Silicon Valley

 India
2
Gujarat CM Tackles Banaskantha Flood Crisis: On-Ground Relief and Future Resilience Plans

Gujarat CM Tackles Banaskantha Flood Crisis: On-Ground Relief and Future Res...

 India
3
Barcelona's Rough Start: Missing Players and Stadium Woes

Barcelona's Rough Start: Missing Players and Stadium Woes

 Spain
4
Cuba's Power Grid: Crisis and Recovery Efforts

Cuba's Power Grid: Crisis and Recovery Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025