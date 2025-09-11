Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Trade Deal with India Pending Oil Policy Shift

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated confidence in resolving a trade deal with India if they cease purchasing Russian oil. Speaking on CNBC, Lutnick emphasized India's oil strategy as a pivotal factor in advancing trade negotiations between the United States and India.

  • United States

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, during an interview on CNBC, expressed optimism about finalizing a trade agreement with India. He emphasized the need for India to reconsider its Russian oil imports as a prerequisite for progressing the deal.

Lutnick highlighted the significance of India's current oil strategy in discussions, making it clear that addressing this issue could unlock further trade opportunities.

According to Lutnick, resolving the oil import matter stands as a critical step towards enhancing U.S.-India economic relations, potentially leading to a comprehensive trade agreement in the near future.

