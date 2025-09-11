Trial of Ryan Routh Highlights Surge in Political Violence

The trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, commenced amid rising concerns about political violence. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon interrupted Routh's opening due to its irrelevance, steering the focus back to the allegations.

Routh, facing five federal charges, pleaded not guilty. His trial highlights increased political violence evidenced by the recent shooting of activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, following other attacks on political figures.

Prosecutors allege Routh meticulously planned the assassination, monitoring Trump's movements and evading law enforcement. The case underscores the tense political climate exacerbated by Trump's controversial political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)