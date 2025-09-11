Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Crucial Flood Response Meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is spearheading a high-level meeting to enhance relief and rescue measures in response to the state's flood crisis. After recovering from health issues, Mann is prioritizing the review and acceleration of rehabilitation efforts to support flood-affected regions across Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will convene a high-level meeting at his residence to enhance relief and rescue operations in response to recent floods. This follows his recovery from a brief hospitalization for exhaustion and a low heart rate at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.
The meeting is slated for September 12, focusing on reviewing and expediting the current flood relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioners from affected areas, will participate via video conference, while top secretaries and the Chief Secretary will attend in person.
Mann underscores the urgent necessity of comprehensive medical facilities, fair compensation, and effective strategies to manage the ongoing flood situation, emphasizing the unprecedented damage caused across Punjab. The state government remains dedicated to aiding those impacted and is mobilizing all departments to work in concerted efforts, ensuring vital relief reaches every affected area.
