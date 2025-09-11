Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Crucial Flood Response Meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is spearheading a high-level meeting to enhance relief and rescue measures in response to the state's flood crisis. After recovering from health issues, Mann is prioritizing the review and acceleration of rehabilitation efforts to support flood-affected regions across Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:48 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Crucial Flood Response Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will convene a high-level meeting at his residence to enhance relief and rescue operations in response to recent floods. This follows his recovery from a brief hospitalization for exhaustion and a low heart rate at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

The meeting is slated for September 12, focusing on reviewing and expediting the current flood relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioners from affected areas, will participate via video conference, while top secretaries and the Chief Secretary will attend in person.

Mann underscores the urgent necessity of comprehensive medical facilities, fair compensation, and effective strategies to manage the ongoing flood situation, emphasizing the unprecedented damage caused across Punjab. The state government remains dedicated to aiding those impacted and is mobilizing all departments to work in concerted efforts, ensuring vital relief reaches every affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

 India
2
Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatkal

Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatka...

 India
3
Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

 India
4
BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

BMW Biker's Social Media Stunt Backfires in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arrest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025