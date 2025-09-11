Left Menu

Bridging Tariff Gaps: US-India Diplomacy in Focus

Sergio Gor, nominee for U.S. ambassador to India, expressed optimism about resolving tariff disputes between the United States and India. Despite strained relations due to trade wars and tariffs, Gor indicated a resolution is near, as both nations work towards lowering trade barriers, enhancing bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:04 IST
Sergio Gor, President Trump's nominee for the U.S. ambassador to India, suggested that the tariff disputes between Washington and New Delhi could soon see a resolution. At his Senate confirmation hearing, Gor conveyed that the two nations are nearing an agreement regarding the tariffs.

The trade relationship has been under stress due to imposed tariffs and trade disagreements, particularly impacting talks regarding agricultural sectors. Despite these challenges, the U.S. considers its negotiations with India, a significant trade partner with over $190 billion in bilateral trade, as crucial.

Trump's administration continues efforts to renegotiate terms and foster better economic ties. There is also an emphasis on the Quad summit involving India, Australia, Japan, and the U.S., with plans to focus on security issues in upcoming meetings, even as a visit to India remains unscheduled.

