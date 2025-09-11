Left Menu

Former MLA Chhote Singh Sentenced: A 31-Year-Old Case of Rivalry and Justice

Former MLA Chhote Singh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a double murder committed 31 years ago. The case stemmed from a village election rivalry. Initially dropped, the case was reopened after a Supreme Court directive. Singh's life sentence also included a fine of Rs. 71,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:06 IST
In a significant judicial decision, a court has handed down a life sentence to former MLA Chhote Singh in connection with a double murder that took place 31 years ago in the Churkhi police station area. The murder was allegedly a result of rivalry during a village head election.

The case, initiated in 1994, initially listed Singh as an unknown suspect, but after further investigations, his name was included. Despite his election as an MLA in 2007, the prosecution withdrew his name in 2009, only for the Supreme Court to later mandate its re-inclusion.

The trial resumed, leading to Special Judge Bhartendra Singh's verdict. Singh was sentenced to life and fined Rs. 71,000, with an additional sentence for non-payment. The other six accused have temporarily stayed their proceedings in the High Court.

