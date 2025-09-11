Meghalaya's Externally Aided Projects Surge, Reflect Transparent Governance
The size of Meghalaya's externally aided projects (EAPs) surged from Rs 1,300 crore in 2018 to Rs 11,324 crore in 2025, signifying efficient state governance. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized transparent EAP implementation, with collaborations involving MLAs and stakeholders. He acknowledged communication gaps, ensuring future improvements.
- Country:
- India
The size of externally aided projects (EAPs) in Meghalaya has experienced a nearly tenfold increase, rising from Rs 1,300 crore in 2018 to Rs 11,324 crore by 2025, as reported by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during a Thursday Assembly session.
Sangma highlighted the state's efficient governance as the catalyst behind this significant growth, adding that transparent EAP implementation details are accessible on the websites of the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) and the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).
Collaboration among MLAs and stakeholders is prioritized to ensure community benefits. Despite an oversight in stakeholder communication, as pointed out by the Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, the Chief Minister committed to addressing such issues for better future coordination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stellantis' New Strategy: Reviving Models for Revenue Growth
Japanese Giants Fuel Karnataka's Industrial Growth
ECB Holds Steady: Growth and Inflation in Focus
Meghalaya Revamps Policies: Boosting Revenue and Enhancing Power Sector Transparency
Jefferies Adds Major Players to India Equity Strategy: A New Growth Trajectory