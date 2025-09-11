Punjab Congress Leader Accuses Government of Failing to Prevent Forced Recruitment into Russian Army
Punjab Congress leader Pargat Singh has called for the Indian government's intervention concerning the alleged forced recruitment of Indian nationals into the Russian army. He claims that 126 youths from North India were recruited, with 15 missing. Singh accuses state and central governments of failing to act effectively.
Leading a call to action, Punjab Congress leader Pargat Singh has urged the Indian government to address the alleged coerced recruitment of Indian nationals, particularly from North India, into the Russian army amidst the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Singh alleges that 126 young people remain trapped in Russia, with 15 missing, all part of a large scheme involving unscrupulous agents. He criticizes both the Punjab and central governments for their lack of decisive steps to resolve the situation.
The Congress leader demands immediate diplomatic efforts to secure the release of affected individuals and anti-human trafficking legal proceedings against those involved. Families of the victims continue to face severe psychological and financial struggles.