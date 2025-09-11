Doda Unrest: Efforts to Restore Normalcy Following MLA's Arrest

Following the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act, clashes erupted in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, announced efforts are underway to restore normalcy.

The unrest led to the detention of over 80 individuals in the district and neighboring areas. A peace committee meeting chaired by DIG Patil in Doda discussed steps to restore peace, including the involvement of local residents.

Patil emphasized the police and administration's commitment to resolving the situation. Key issues like essential supply restoration were addressed as part of their strategy for swift remediation.

