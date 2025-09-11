Left Menu

Doda Unrest: Efforts to Restore Normalcy Following MLA's Arrest

After the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, clashes erupted in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil assured efforts to restore normalcy are underway. A peace committee meeting held in Doda discussed restoring essential services and addressing public concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:38 IST
Doda Unrest: Efforts to Restore Normalcy Following MLA's Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act, clashes erupted in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, announced efforts are underway to restore normalcy.

The unrest led to the detention of over 80 individuals in the district and neighboring areas. A peace committee meeting chaired by DIG Patil in Doda discussed steps to restore peace, including the involvement of local residents.

Patil emphasized the police and administration's commitment to resolving the situation. Key issues like essential supply restoration were addressed as part of their strategy for swift remediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Backs France's Two-State Solution Proposal

Germany Backs France's Two-State Solution Proposal

 Global
2
Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Fake News Network Arrested

Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Fake News Network Arrested

 India
3
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025