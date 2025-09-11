Ukrainian President's Strategic Talks with U.S. on Joint Weapons and Sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Thursday that he held talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, focusing on developing joint weapons production and the enforcement of further sanctions on Russia.

The meeting emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the joint production of drones and weapons. Zelenskiy expressed optimism about a favorable response from the United States.

Furthermore, discussions touched on strategies to exert pressure on Russia through tariffs and sanctions in the hope of expediting high-level leadership discussions to conclude the ongoing war.