Ukrainian President's Strategic Talks with U.S. on Joint Weapons and Sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed joint weapons production and additional sanctions on Russia during talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg. They focused on strengthening bilateral agreements and applying pressure on Russia to ensure Ukraine's security and pave the way for leadership meetings to end the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:55 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Thursday that he held talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, focusing on developing joint weapons production and the enforcement of further sanctions on Russia.

The meeting emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the joint production of drones and weapons. Zelenskiy expressed optimism about a favorable response from the United States.

Furthermore, discussions touched on strategies to exert pressure on Russia through tariffs and sanctions in the hope of expediting high-level leadership discussions to conclude the ongoing war.

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

