Bribery Scandal Uncovered at Dholpur Municipal Council

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested five Dholpur Municipal Council employees for accepting a Rs 3.10 lakh bribe from a contractor. The arrests came after a verified complaint led to a sting operation. The alleged corruption involved key council figures, including Priya Jha and Neeraj Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:13 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police conducted a significant sting operation on Thursday, leading to the arrest of five municipal council employees in Dholpur for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 3.10 lakh.

An ACB spokesperson revealed that the council officials had demanded the bribe from a contractor to release a cheque concerning drainage work. The operation followed a validated complaint, and the culprits were caught in the act inside the municipal council office.

The arrested individuals include Assistant Engineer Priya Jha, Senior Assistants Neeraj Sharma and Bharat Parmar, Fire Department driver Devendra Kumar Sharma, and worker Harendra Gurjar. ACB has also detained municipal council Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma for questioning, suspecting his involvement.

