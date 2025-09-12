OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

The State Department's independent watchdog is expanding its oversight following the transfer of aid programs from the dismantled USAID, a move orchestrated under the Trump administration. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) will examine the management of global health programs and military funding for Ukraine, among others.

As USAID dissolved, the State Department absorbed over $75 billion in awards, impacting thousands of jobs and global humanitarian efforts. The sweeping oversight by OIG intends to mitigate waste, fraud, and inefficiency in alignment with Trump's 'America First' policies.

OIG plans 25 new audits covering programs like PEPFAR and disaster response readiness. Ukraine, a major aid recipient, will undergo scrutiny to ensure effective management by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)