Fujian Aircraft Carrier: China's Maritime Power on Display

China's advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, undertakes sea trials through the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. While routine, this movement underscores China's military presence amidst sovereignty disputes over Taiwan and regional waterways. The development marks an important phase in China's naval expansion and investment in maritime capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 05:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant display of military power, China's third and most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, navigated the sensitive Taiwan Strait into the South China Sea, according to reports from the Chinese navy on Friday. These strategic waterways have been the subject of international tension.

The Fujian, unveiled in 2022, has been undergoing trials since last year and is yet to be commissioned. China's navy stated that this cross-regional exercise signifies a routine stage in the carrier's development process, with no explicit target intended. On Thursday, Japan's defence ministry tracked the Fujian's movement into the East China Sea, guided by two accompanying missile destroyers.

Amidst Beijing's increasing military activities near Taiwan — aimed at asserting its sovereignty claims — Taiwan rejected China's territorial assertions, emphasizing that only its citizens can determine their future. The development unfolds as part of broader territorial disputes in the South China Sea involving countries like the Philippines and Vietnam.

