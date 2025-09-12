Justice Sought for Deaf and Mute Teen Rape Survivor

A harrowing crime has come to light in the Talgram police station area, as a deaf and mute teenager was allegedly raped by her neighbor, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Nikhil, remains at large as police intensify their search efforts. According to the victim's father's complaint, the suspect lured the teenager away while her father was occupied in the fields, committing the heinous act at his residence.

In response to the grave allegations, law enforcement officials have registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS. The quest for justice continues as the community grapples with this disturbing incident.