Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Social Media Surveillance

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat has called for heightened scrutiny of social media by district police to prevent the dissemination of misinformation that could undermine public safety. This directive was issued during a security review meeting chaired by the Director General of Police at the Police Control Room in Kashmir.

The session aimed to assess the current security climate in the region and deliberate on measures to fortify the existing security infrastructure. Zonal inspector generals and various wing heads briefed the DGP on the unfolding security situation in the Union Territory, which included updates on anti-terrorism operations and the actions taken.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need for intensified surveillance of anti-national elements and increased efforts in area domination. The police chief also stressed the importance of securing vulnerable targets and improving community policing and public outreach initiatives to combat the rise in general crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)