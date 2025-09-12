Left Menu

College Lecturer Arrested for Parading Estranged Wife Over Alleged Affair

The Odisha Police have arrested a college lecturer and an associate for publicly humiliating and assaulting his estranged wife and her male companion over suspicions of infidelity in Nimapada town, Puri district. A video of the incident went viral, although its authenticity remains unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:02 IST
College Lecturer Arrested for Parading Estranged Wife Over Alleged Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A college lecturer and his associate were arrested by Odisha Police for allegedly parading his estranged wife and her male friend through the streets of Nimapada. The incident occurred after the lecturer suspected his wife of infidelity, leading to physical assault and public humiliation.

The altercation took place at the woman's residence, where the lecturer and his friend forced their way in and allegedly assaulted her over alleged extramarital relations. However, both accused individuals denied the allegations.

The incident gained attention when a video purportedly showing the assault went viral, although its authenticity has not been confirmed. Police have charged the lecturer with outraging the modesty of a woman and physical assault.

