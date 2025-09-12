College Lecturer Arrested for Parading Estranged Wife Over Alleged Affair

A college lecturer and his associate were arrested by Odisha Police for allegedly parading his estranged wife and her male friend through the streets of Nimapada. The incident occurred after the lecturer suspected his wife of infidelity, leading to physical assault and public humiliation.

The altercation took place at the woman's residence, where the lecturer and his friend forced their way in and allegedly assaulted her over alleged extramarital relations. However, both accused individuals denied the allegations.

The incident gained attention when a video purportedly showing the assault went viral, although its authenticity has not been confirmed. Police have charged the lecturer with outraging the modesty of a woman and physical assault.