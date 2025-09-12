Left Menu

Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district arrested 11 individuals, many with criminal backgrounds, preventing a robbery. The arrests followed a tip-off about a planned robbery near a fabrication shop. Authorities seized a weapon, ammunition, and various tools from the suspects.

Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district successfully thwarted a robbery, apprehending 11 individuals with histories of serious criminal activity, an official reported on Friday. The intervention occurred after law enforcement received intelligence indicating a plan to rob a bungalow in Vasai's Ram Rahim Nagar.

A strategic operation was conducted by the Crime Branch Cell-2 Vasai, along with personnel from police stations in Waliv, Manikpur, and Achole, effectively trapping and arresting the culprits, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The detainees, who are repeat offenders, face numerous accusations, including attempted murder, robbery, dacoity, drug law breaches, and murder in areas spanning Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Seized from the suspects were a country-made revolver, ammunition, a chopper, a knife, scissors, a hammer, and chilli powder.

