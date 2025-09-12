Amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia and Belarus have launched the Zapad-2025 joint military exercises, a strategic display involving operations on land and sea across both countries. The exercises include regions close to Polish borders, drawing international attention.

The Russian defense ministry highlighted that these drills were determined long before the recent incident of Polish forces downing purported Russian drones. The primary aim, officials assert, is to hone the skills of military commanders and enhance cooperation between regional and coalition troops.

Despite the geopolitical pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that the military exercises, although positioned near the Polish border, should not be perceived as a threat aimed at any other nation, emphasizing their internal strategic purpose.

