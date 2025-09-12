Nepal's Anti-Corruption Protests: A Growing Crisis

In a dramatic escalation, the death toll from the anti-corruption protests in Nepal surged to 51 this week, according to police spokesperson Binod Ghimire. The victims encompass a mix of 21 protesters, nine prisoners, three police officers, and 18 additional casualties.

The protests have intensified public scrutiny over governmental accountability, reflecting widespread frustration over corruption within the nation's political landscape. Demonstrators across the country are increasingly demanding structural reforms to combat pervasive corruption, despite the growing threat of violence.

Authorities face a formidable challenge in balancing the enforcement of law and order with the need to address citizens' calls for systemic change. Nepal's government is under pressure to respond to public discontent while ensuring the safety and rights of all individuals involved.