Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Yemen's Houthis Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis, marking the largest action by the Trump administration against the Iran-aligned group. The U.S. Treasury has targeted individuals, entities, and vessels, focusing on the disruption of the Houthis' operations. China opposes these unilateral actions, citing international law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:18 IST
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Yemen's Houthis Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States broadened its sanctions against Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday, representing the largest move to date by the Trump administration against the Iran-supported group.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against 32 individuals and entities, alongside four vessels, aiming to destabilize the Houthis' fundraising and operational activities. This target list includes several Chinese companies involved in transporting military components and others facilitating dual-use goods for the Houthis. Additionally, the sanctions address petroleum smugglers and Houthi-related shipping enterprises.

China's foreign ministry responded on Friday, criticizing the U.S. sanctions as an "abuse of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," claiming they breach international law and disrupt international norms. The Houthis have reportedly impeded Red Sea commerce since late 2023, launching numerous drone and missile attacks, particularly targeting vessels linked to Israel in response to Israel's conflicts in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India
3
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
4
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025