U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Yemen's Houthis Amid Rising Tensions

The United States broadened its sanctions against Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday, representing the largest move to date by the Trump administration against the Iran-supported group.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against 32 individuals and entities, alongside four vessels, aiming to destabilize the Houthis' fundraising and operational activities. This target list includes several Chinese companies involved in transporting military components and others facilitating dual-use goods for the Houthis. Additionally, the sanctions address petroleum smugglers and Houthi-related shipping enterprises.

China's foreign ministry responded on Friday, criticizing the U.S. sanctions as an "abuse of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," claiming they breach international law and disrupt international norms. The Houthis have reportedly impeded Red Sea commerce since late 2023, launching numerous drone and missile attacks, particularly targeting vessels linked to Israel in response to Israel's conflicts in Gaza.

