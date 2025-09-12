SCAORA Condemns Violent Arson at Nepal’s Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) conveyed profound sorrow in response to the fierce assault on Nepal's judiciary. Protesters targeted the Supreme Court premises in Kathmandu with arson.

Headed by advocate Vipin Nair, SCAORA released a resolute condemnation. 'Concerns should be addressed through dialogue, not by attacking Nepal's highest judicial institution, a beacon of the rule of law,' they stated. SCAORA Secretary Nikhil Jain lamented the destruction, emphasizing the 'irretrievable loss of decade-old judicial records' due to this 'brazen act.'

The organization pledged solidarity with Nepal's judges, bar, and citizens amid ongoing unrest, which endures despite the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. High-profile government buildings also faced attacks.