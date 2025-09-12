Left Menu

SCAORA Condemns Violent Arson at Nepal’s Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) expressed deep sorrow over the violent attack on Nepal's judiciary, where parts of the Supreme Court premises in Kathmandu were set ablaze by protesters. The association condemned the act, emphasizing the need for dialogue and solidarity with Nepal's judiciary during these tumultuous times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:42 IST
SCAORA Condemns Violent Arson at Nepal’s Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) conveyed profound sorrow in response to the fierce assault on Nepal's judiciary. Protesters targeted the Supreme Court premises in Kathmandu with arson.

Headed by advocate Vipin Nair, SCAORA released a resolute condemnation. 'Concerns should be addressed through dialogue, not by attacking Nepal's highest judicial institution, a beacon of the rule of law,' they stated. SCAORA Secretary Nikhil Jain lamented the destruction, emphasizing the 'irretrievable loss of decade-old judicial records' due to this 'brazen act.'

The organization pledged solidarity with Nepal's judges, bar, and citizens amid ongoing unrest, which endures despite the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. High-profile government buildings also faced attacks.

TRENDING

1
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India
3
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
4
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025