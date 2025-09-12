Bombay High Court Faces Bomb Threat Disruption

The Bombay High Court faced a significant security scare on Friday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat via email, prompting panic and suspension of court proceedings. Authorities were quick in their response, evacuating the premises and initiating a comprehensive search operation to ensure safety.

Acting on the emailed threat, which warned of explosives planted within the building, police personnel swiftly moved to the high court complex. Judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors were evacuated as part of the standard operating procedures. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with a dog squad, is actively searching the premises.

This incident follows a disturbing trend, as several key establishments, including the Delhi High Court earlier that day, have been subjected to similar threats recently. Despite the alarm, officials stress that there is no immediate cause for public panic as thorough precautions are being taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)