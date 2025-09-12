Bombay High Court Faces Bomb Threat Disruption
The Bombay High Court was evacuated following a bomb threat email, leading to suspended hearings. Security agencies conducted a thorough search using the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squad. Similar threats have recently targeted other prominent establishments and the Delhi High Court.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court faced a significant security scare on Friday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat via email, prompting panic and suspension of court proceedings. Authorities were quick in their response, evacuating the premises and initiating a comprehensive search operation to ensure safety.
Acting on the emailed threat, which warned of explosives planted within the building, police personnel swiftly moved to the high court complex. Judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors were evacuated as part of the standard operating procedures. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with a dog squad, is actively searching the premises.
This incident follows a disturbing trend, as several key establishments, including the Delhi High Court earlier that day, have been subjected to similar threats recently. Despite the alarm, officials stress that there is no immediate cause for public panic as thorough precautions are being taken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Demands Thorough Investigation in In-Flight Disruption Case
Bomb Scare Hoax Disrupts Delhi High Court, Safety Reassured
Delhi High Court Upholds Abhishek Bachchan's Personality Rights Against Unauthorized Use
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi High Court
Panic in Delhi High Court Over Bomb Threat Email