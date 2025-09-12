Kamikaze Drones: A Game-Changer in Sudan's Conflict?

Recent sightings of kamikaze drones near Sudan's Nyala airport signal a turning point in the ongoing conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan's national army. These advanced long-range drones have the potential to change military strategies as the RSF enhances its air attack capabilities.

Images analyzed by Yale Humanitarian Research Lab and Reuters show delta-wing drones, identified near the airport in Darfur during early May, which experts say could be Chinese models. However, similar drones are also manufactured in Russia and Iran. The Chinese government has denied any involvement regarding these drones.

The introduction of these drones has heightened tensions, with Sudan accusing the UAE of facilitating attacks from its Red Sea base—a claim the UAE denies. As the RSF increases its air assault strategies, Sudan's humanitarian crisis worsens, drawing international concern.