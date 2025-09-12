Left Menu

Kamikaze Drones: A Game-Changer in Sudan's Conflict?

Sudan's conflict intensifies with the presence of kamikaze drones, altering military strategies amid an escalating humanitarian crisis. The RSF's enhanced air capabilities threaten to shift power balances. Images reveal advanced drones, linking them possibly to China, Russia, or Iran. Allegations against UAE underscore international complexities in the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:16 IST
Kamikaze Drones: A Game-Changer in Sudan's Conflict?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent sightings of kamikaze drones near Sudan's Nyala airport signal a turning point in the ongoing conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan's national army. These advanced long-range drones have the potential to change military strategies as the RSF enhances its air attack capabilities.

Images analyzed by Yale Humanitarian Research Lab and Reuters show delta-wing drones, identified near the airport in Darfur during early May, which experts say could be Chinese models. However, similar drones are also manufactured in Russia and Iran. The Chinese government has denied any involvement regarding these drones.

The introduction of these drones has heightened tensions, with Sudan accusing the UAE of facilitating attacks from its Red Sea base—a claim the UAE denies. As the RSF increases its air assault strategies, Sudan's humanitarian crisis worsens, drawing international concern.

