Kremlin Dismisses Concerns Over Joint Military Drills
The Kremlin dismissed European concerns regarding the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, stating that emotions and hostility towards Russia were being exaggerated. Despite their presence near NATO's borders, Kremlin insists that the drills do not pose a threat.
The Kremlin dismissed European concerns about the joint military exercises conducted by Russia and Belarus, labeling them as exaggerated due to emotional responses and hostility towards Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Western European nations are experiencing 'emotional overload' and reassured that the drills do not represent a threat.
The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the launch of the 'Zapad' exercises, which are taking place in Russia, Belarus, and strategically significant seas near NATO's borders.
