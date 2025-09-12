Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses Concerns Over Joint Military Drills

The Kremlin dismissed European concerns regarding the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, stating that emotions and hostility towards Russia were being exaggerated. Despite their presence near NATO's borders, Kremlin insists that the drills do not pose a threat.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Western European nations are experiencing 'emotional overload' and reassured that the drills do not represent a threat.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the launch of the 'Zapad' exercises, which are taking place in Russia, Belarus, and strategically significant seas near NATO's borders.

