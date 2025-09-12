Left Menu

Tragic Triple Homicide Shocks Jammu and Kashmir

A man from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her two children in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The bodies were discovered under a culvert, leading to an investigation that identified the suspect as Anil Kumar. He later confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:03 IST
Tragic Triple Homicide Shocks Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling revelation, a man hailing from Bihar has been apprehended for the alleged murder of a woman and her two children in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, according to police reports on Friday.

The grim discovery emerged when the police were notified about three bodies found under a highway culvert in the Rattanbasti area of Banihal on Tuesday. A forensic team was summoned to the site to commence a detailed investigation.

Following intensive probes, the investigation centered on Anil Kumar from West Champaran, Bihar, who was taken into custody in Kulgam district on Thursday. The victims were identified as Dhanmati Devi and her two young children. Kumar confessed after extensive questioning, with ongoing investigations to unravel further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

 India
3
Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

 Germany
4
Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social Justice

Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025