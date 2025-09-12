Tragic Triple Homicide Shocks Jammu and Kashmir

In a chilling revelation, a man hailing from Bihar has been apprehended for the alleged murder of a woman and her two children in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, according to police reports on Friday.

The grim discovery emerged when the police were notified about three bodies found under a highway culvert in the Rattanbasti area of Banihal on Tuesday. A forensic team was summoned to the site to commence a detailed investigation.

Following intensive probes, the investigation centered on Anil Kumar from West Champaran, Bihar, who was taken into custody in Kulgam district on Thursday. The victims were identified as Dhanmati Devi and her two young children. Kumar confessed after extensive questioning, with ongoing investigations to unravel further details.

