Bomb Hoax Disrupts Bombay High Court Proceedings
A bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court resulted in a two-hour suspension of court activities, only to be declared a hoax after a thorough search. Police evacuated the premises as a precaution before confirming the lack of any real threat. Similar threats were also received by the Delhi High Court.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court was thrown into chaos on Friday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat via email, leading to a temporary suspension of hearings. Police completed a thorough search, finding nothing suspicious, ultimately deeming the threat a hoax.
Authorities evacuated the court premises following the threat, received on the official email of the Bombay High Court. Judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors were all cleared from the site as a precautionary measure, in line with standard operating procedures.
Normal operations resumed around 3 pm after a bomb detection squad and dog squad confirmed the absence of any explosive materials. Earlier, the Delhi High Court witnessed a similar threat, prompting police actions there as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)