Bomb Hoax Disrupts Bombay High Court Proceedings

The Bombay High Court was thrown into chaos on Friday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat via email, leading to a temporary suspension of hearings. Police completed a thorough search, finding nothing suspicious, ultimately deeming the threat a hoax.

Authorities evacuated the court premises following the threat, received on the official email of the Bombay High Court. Judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors were all cleared from the site as a precautionary measure, in line with standard operating procedures.

Normal operations resumed around 3 pm after a bomb detection squad and dog squad confirmed the absence of any explosive materials. Earlier, the Delhi High Court witnessed a similar threat, prompting police actions there as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)