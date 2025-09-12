Karnataka's New Caste Census: A $420 Crore Initiative for Social Equity

The Karnataka government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is embarking on a significant and costly survey known as the 'caste census'. Scheduled from September 22 to October 7, this initiative, pegged at Rs 420 crore, aims to revise the social and educational data of over 7 crore residents.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the scientific approach being employed with a comprehensive 60-question questionnaire. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, led by Chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik, is entrusted with this task, with the final report expected by December.

This move follows directives from Congress leaders to address community grievances over data from the 2015 survey. Government teachers, taking advantage of the Dasara holidays, will be utilized, making up the major cost component of this extensive enumeration process.