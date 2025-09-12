UK Unveils New Sanctions Targeting Russian Oil and Arms Supply

The United Kingdom has unveiled a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia, focusing on ships transporting Russian oil and companies providing materials for weapons production. These measures are in response to recent aggressive acts by Russia against Ukraine, including increased drone and missile attacks.

The sanctions aim to cut off critical financial flows to Russia, which are necessary for its military operations. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized the UK's commitment to escalating economic pressure, alongside security measures, during her visit to Kyiv. The UK has identified 70 additional oil-transporting ships and 30 entities connected to Russian arms supplies, including firms based in China and Turkey.

The actions have prompted diplomatic tensions, with China's embassy in London objecting to the inclusion of Chinese companies and labeling the sanctions as without legal basis. Meanwhile, Russia's London embassy has yet to comment on the new developments.