Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador
The German Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador following a drone's incursion into Polish airspace. This incident has heightened tensions in the region. The diplomatic call emphasizes Germany's concern over breaches of international norms and their commitment to ensuring national and regional security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German Foreign Ministry has made a decisive move by summoning the Russian ambassador after an unauthorized drone incursion into Polish airspace was reported.
Through a post on platform X, officials confirmed that the incident, viewed as a violation of airspace integrity, prompted this diplomatic call.
This action underscores Germany's efforts in upholding international norms and addressing security concerns in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
