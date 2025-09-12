Left Menu

Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

In a strong enforcement of Gujarat's prohibition laws, Rs 2.38 crore worth of seized liquor was demolished in Gandhinagar. The destruction involved 82,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from 154 offenses. Gujarat's strict laws include penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment and hefty fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:14 IST
Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to uphold Gujarat's prohibition laws, the Gandhinagar police destroyed Rs 2.38 crore worth of seized liquor. A police official confirmed on Friday that a bulldozer was used to crush 82,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

This action follows 154 registered offenses across three divisions. Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Jain reported that the destruction process was documented on video.

Gujarat enforces a strict ban on alcohol, granting consumption permits only on health grounds or to tourists with the necessary documentation. Violators risk facing up to 10 years in prison and a Rs 5 lakh penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

 Global
4
Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025