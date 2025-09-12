Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown
In a strong enforcement of Gujarat's prohibition laws, Rs 2.38 crore worth of seized liquor was demolished in Gandhinagar. The destruction involved 82,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from 154 offenses. Gujarat's strict laws include penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment and hefty fines.
In a decisive move to uphold Gujarat's prohibition laws, the Gandhinagar police destroyed Rs 2.38 crore worth of seized liquor. A police official confirmed on Friday that a bulldozer was used to crush 82,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor.
This action follows 154 registered offenses across three divisions. Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Jain reported that the destruction process was documented on video.
Gujarat enforces a strict ban on alcohol, granting consumption permits only on health grounds or to tourists with the necessary documentation. Violators risk facing up to 10 years in prison and a Rs 5 lakh penalty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
