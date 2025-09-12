Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Inter-State Gang Behind Mobile Thefts

The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended four members of an inter-state gang accused of stealing high-end mobile phones during the 'Lalbaugcha Raja' Ganesh idol-immersion procession in Mumbai. The gang targeted crowded events, with plans to smuggle stolen phones to Nepal. A total of 45 mobile phones were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:19 IST
Delhi Police Nab Inter-State Gang Behind Mobile Thefts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully arrested four individuals belonging to an inter-state gang suspected of stealing mobile phones. These crimes reportedly occurred during the 'Lalbaugcha Raja' Ganesh idol-immersion procession in Mumbai, where the gang specifically targeted crowded religious events to commit the thefts.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Shakil, Mohammad Shafiq, Shamshul Hasan, and Dilshad. Their plan, officials add, was to smuggle the stolen high-end mobile phones to Nepal, and 45 phones have already been seized from them. Investigations revealed that the group had been operating for over a decade, with Shakil having a previous criminal record across various states.

An efficient operation by a team tracking their moves led to the arrest on a train returning from Mumbai. These arrests are linked to multiple ongoing investigations, and details have been shared with the Mumbai Police, who previously arrested the gang's kingpin, Kamran alias Sadiq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

 Global
4
Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025