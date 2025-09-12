Delhi Police Nab Inter-State Gang Behind Mobile Thefts

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully arrested four individuals belonging to an inter-state gang suspected of stealing mobile phones. These crimes reportedly occurred during the 'Lalbaugcha Raja' Ganesh idol-immersion procession in Mumbai, where the gang specifically targeted crowded religious events to commit the thefts.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Shakil, Mohammad Shafiq, Shamshul Hasan, and Dilshad. Their plan, officials add, was to smuggle the stolen high-end mobile phones to Nepal, and 45 phones have already been seized from them. Investigations revealed that the group had been operating for over a decade, with Shakil having a previous criminal record across various states.

An efficient operation by a team tracking their moves led to the arrest on a train returning from Mumbai. These arrests are linked to multiple ongoing investigations, and details have been shared with the Mumbai Police, who previously arrested the gang's kingpin, Kamran alias Sadiq.

(With inputs from agencies.)