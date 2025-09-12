Left Menu

Stalled Peace Talks: Russia Accuses Europe of Impeding Progress

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have hit a pause, with Russia blaming European countries for hindering progress. Despite some agreements on prisoners and the deceased, the two nations remain far apart on a peace deal as Russia accuses Kyiv of ignoring ground realities and Kyiv accuses Moscow of insincerity.

12-09-2025
The Kremlin announced a halt in peace talks with Ukraine, citing interference from European countries. Moscow asserts that it is open to discussions, but tensions persist.

Meetings between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have occurred, resulting in agreements on prisoner exchanges. However, significant differences persist on the terms of a potential peace deal, with accusations from both sides on insincerity and ignorance of ground realities.

Efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump have failed to yield any breakthrough. Russia is critical of Europe's security guarantees to Ukraine, viewing them as obstacles to achieving peace. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing communication channels but described the current status as a pause.

