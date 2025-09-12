Palamu's Crackdown on Illegal Mining: A Month of Seizures and Fines
In Palamu district, Jharkhand, a crackdown on illegal mining led to the seizure of 64 vehicles and fines totaling Rs 36 lakh. The District Mining Task Force initiated the campaign in August. Temporary checkpoints and trench cuttings have been established to prevent further illegal activities.
The Palamu district administration in Jharkhand has taken significant steps to counter illegal mining, seizing 64 vehicles and collecting over Rs 36 lakh in fines in the past month, according to officials on Friday.
The crackdown was spearheaded by the District Mining Task Force (DMTF) starting in August, as outlined by Deputy Commissioner Samira S.
Among the measures taken, 17 trench cuttings and 25 watchmen have been deployed, along with 13 temporary checkpoints in various blocks to prevent further illegal activities.
