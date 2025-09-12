Left Menu

Palamu's Crackdown on Illegal Mining: A Month of Seizures and Fines

In Palamu district, Jharkhand, a crackdown on illegal mining led to the seizure of 64 vehicles and fines totaling Rs 36 lakh. The District Mining Task Force initiated the campaign in August. Temporary checkpoints and trench cuttings have been established to prevent further illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:59 IST
Palamu's Crackdown on Illegal Mining: A Month of Seizures and Fines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Palamu district administration in Jharkhand has taken significant steps to counter illegal mining, seizing 64 vehicles and collecting over Rs 36 lakh in fines in the past month, according to officials on Friday.

The crackdown was spearheaded by the District Mining Task Force (DMTF) starting in August, as outlined by Deputy Commissioner Samira S.

Among the measures taken, 17 trench cuttings and 25 watchmen have been deployed, along with 13 temporary checkpoints in various blocks to prevent further illegal activities.

TRENDING

1
Radical Convictions: Suspected Islamist Attack Investigated in Essen

Radical Convictions: Suspected Islamist Attack Investigated in Essen

 Germany
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel

Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel

 United States
3
At least 86 people killed after boat capsized in northwestern Congo, according to state media reports, AP said.

At least 86 people killed after boat capsized in northwestern Congo, accordi...

 Global
4
Cuba's New Gender Identity Law: A Step Forward Amid Political Complexities

Cuba's New Gender Identity Law: A Step Forward Amid Political Complexities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025