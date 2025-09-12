In a dramatic sting operation, Delhi Police uncovered an unusual smuggling strategy involving camels to bypass law enforcement. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of a significant consignment of illicit liquor bound for Delhi's streets.

The gang ingeniously leveraged the camels' ability to move silently across forest terrains, avoiding traditional checkpoints and roadblocks that stymie vehicular movement. The slow, quiet movement of camels allowed the smugglers to transport alcohol undetected, exploiting gaps in the surveillance net.

This innovative modus operandi emerged as a response to heightened police vigilance on more conventional methods. However, it ultimately failed, resulting in the apprehension of the perpetrators and the rescue of the camels. Law enforcement assured that the animals would be handed over to care agencies, marking the end of this chapter of illicit ingenuity.

