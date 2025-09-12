CBI Cracks Down on Bribery in Military Engineer Services
The CBI has arrested three MES officers and a middleman in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe from a contractor. They were demanding a bribe to facilitate site access for repair under a contract. Searches revealed incriminating evidence against them.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three officers from the Military Engineer Services (MES) along with a middleman in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a contractor. The officials arrested include garrison engineer Nitesh Kumar Singh, assistant garrison engineer Rakesh Sahu, and junior engineer Deepak.
The three officers were reportedly demanding Rs 1 lakh or 2 per cent of the contract value as a bribe to make a site available to a contractor for repair and maintenance work. However, they settled for Rs 80,000, or 1.5 per cent of the contract value, after negotiations, according to the officials.
Following a complaint from the contractor, the CBI conducted an operation in which the MES officials and a middleman, Rajesh Mishra, were caught red-handed while receiving the bribe. The CBI also conducted searches at the offices and residences of the accused, uncovering incriminating documents and items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- arrest
- bribery
- MES
- Madhya Pradesh
- contractor
- garrison engineer
- corruption
- military
- saga
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Hike in Ladli Behna Yojana Aid
Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat: A Harmonious Blend of Adventure and Heritage in Madhya Pradesh
Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway
Tragedy on Wheels: Mob Fury in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Battle: A Call for Justice