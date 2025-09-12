CBI Cracks Down on Bribery in Military Engineer Services

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three officers from the Military Engineer Services (MES) along with a middleman in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a contractor. The officials arrested include garrison engineer Nitesh Kumar Singh, assistant garrison engineer Rakesh Sahu, and junior engineer Deepak.

The three officers were reportedly demanding Rs 1 lakh or 2 per cent of the contract value as a bribe to make a site available to a contractor for repair and maintenance work. However, they settled for Rs 80,000, or 1.5 per cent of the contract value, after negotiations, according to the officials.

Following a complaint from the contractor, the CBI conducted an operation in which the MES officials and a middleman, Rajesh Mishra, were caught red-handed while receiving the bribe. The CBI also conducted searches at the offices and residences of the accused, uncovering incriminating documents and items.

(With inputs from agencies.)