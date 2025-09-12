Left Menu

Manhunt for Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Ends

A suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University has been captured. After a 24-hour hunt, instigated by the shooting, President Trump announced the arrest. Kirk, a prominent conservative voice, was shot during a university event, sparking widespread outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:18 IST
Manhunt for Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Ends

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and Trump ally, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. The intense manhunt concluded after 24 hours, as President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest on Friday, praising those who turned the suspect in.

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during a public appearance at the university. Despite extensive efforts, the accused shooter had managed to evade capture, leaving law enforcement and federal agents scrambling for any leads. A bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the crime was discovered nearby.

Kirk's death, during a debate event attended by thousands, has incited anger and condemnation across political lines. As a tribute, Trump announced that Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, acknowledging his influence among conservative circles.

TRENDING

1
Harish Rawat Criticizes Financial Aid for Uttarakhand as Insufficient

Harish Rawat Criticizes Financial Aid for Uttarakhand as Insufficient

 India
2
Political Turmoil in Turkey: Financial Markets Brace for Key Court Ruling

Political Turmoil in Turkey: Financial Markets Brace for Key Court Ruling

 Global
3
Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple

Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple

 India
4
Wall Street's Rising Tide: AI and Rate Cut Expectations Boost Markets

Wall Street's Rising Tide: AI and Rate Cut Expectations Boost Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025