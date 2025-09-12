Manhunt for Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Ends

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and Trump ally, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. The intense manhunt concluded after 24 hours, as President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest on Friday, praising those who turned the suspect in.

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during a public appearance at the university. Despite extensive efforts, the accused shooter had managed to evade capture, leaving law enforcement and federal agents scrambling for any leads. A bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the crime was discovered nearby.

Kirk's death, during a debate event attended by thousands, has incited anger and condemnation across political lines. As a tribute, Trump announced that Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, acknowledging his influence among conservative circles.