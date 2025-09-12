Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds
The Delhi High Court faced commotion due to a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax. Judges vacated courtrooms around 11.35 am, while others continued proceedings. The high court resumed normal operations by 2:30 PM after officials declared the threat a bluff.
Scenes of commotion erupted at the Delhi High Court on Friday morning when a bomb threat email led to an unexpected cessation of proceedings. Judges began vacating their courtrooms at 11.35 am, responding to a purported threat which was later debunked as spurious.
The high court premises were abuzz with activity after an email was received warning of imminent explosions in court chambers, prompting a comprehensive security sweep by police, fire brigades, and bomb disposal squads.
Despite the disruption, court activities resumed by 2:30 PM once authorities confirmed the threat was unfounded, restoring normalcy to the court's functioning.
