Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

The Delhi High Court faced commotion due to a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax. Judges vacated courtrooms around 11.35 am, while others continued proceedings. The high court resumed normal operations by 2:30 PM after officials declared the threat a bluff.

Updated: 12-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Scenes of commotion erupted at the Delhi High Court on Friday morning when a bomb threat email led to an unexpected cessation of proceedings. Judges began vacating their courtrooms at 11.35 am, responding to a purported threat which was later debunked as spurious.

The high court premises were abuzz with activity after an email was received warning of imminent explosions in court chambers, prompting a comprehensive security sweep by police, fire brigades, and bomb disposal squads.

Despite the disruption, court activities resumed by 2:30 PM once authorities confirmed the threat was unfounded, restoring normalcy to the court's functioning.

