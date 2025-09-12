Viral Chaos: Mumbra Food Outlet Vandalized over Pig Meat Allegations

An uproar unfolded in Mumbra, Thane, as an outraged crowd vandalized a local food outlet after claims surfaced of pig meat being served. According to a police official, the chaos ensued when a local alleged he found pork in his meal.

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention to the incident. The resulting ruckus saw more people join the effort to dismantle the eatery.

As of now, no police case has been filed due to the absence of a formal complaint. Authorities reported that while the atmosphere remains tense, the situation is under control.

