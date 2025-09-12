Left Menu

Viral Chaos: Mumbra Food Outlet Vandalized over Pig Meat Allegations

In Mumbra, Thane, an angry mob ransacked a food outlet after a man alleged he was served pork. The incident quickly became a social media sensation. Despite the chaos, no formal complaint has been lodged yet, and authorities have stabilized the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:38 IST
Viral Chaos: Mumbra Food Outlet Vandalized over Pig Meat Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An uproar unfolded in Mumbra, Thane, as an outraged crowd vandalized a local food outlet after claims surfaced of pig meat being served. According to a police official, the chaos ensued when a local alleged he found pork in his meal.

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention to the incident. The resulting ruckus saw more people join the effort to dismantle the eatery.

As of now, no police case has been filed due to the absence of a formal complaint. Authorities reported that while the atmosphere remains tense, the situation is under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
2
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
3
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India
4
Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025