Tragic Electrocution: Kolkata Police Officer Dies at Home

A Kolkata police officer, ASI Ritesh Kumar Singh, was tragically electrocuted while replacing an inverter battery at his home. The incident took place in Bakwa village. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are investigating the accident.

Updated: 12-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:44 IST
A Kolkata police officer met a tragic end due to electrocution while attempting to replace an inverter battery at his residence. The heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bakwa village, Bansdih.

ASI Ritesh Kumar Singh, 32, was reportedly on leave when he inadvertently came into contact with a live electrical current, causing severe injuries.

Efforts by his family to save him were in vain as he succumbed to the injuries after being transferred from a community health center to a district hospital. Law enforcement has commenced an inquiry and has dispatched the body for post-mortem examination.

