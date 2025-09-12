Tragic Electrocution: Kolkata Police Officer Dies at Home

A Kolkata police officer met a tragic end due to electrocution while attempting to replace an inverter battery at his residence. The heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bakwa village, Bansdih.

ASI Ritesh Kumar Singh, 32, was reportedly on leave when he inadvertently came into contact with a live electrical current, causing severe injuries.

Efforts by his family to save him were in vain as he succumbed to the injuries after being transferred from a community health center to a district hospital. Law enforcement has commenced an inquiry and has dispatched the body for post-mortem examination.