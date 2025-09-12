Tragic Electrocution: Kolkata Police Officer Dies at Home
A Kolkata police officer, ASI Ritesh Kumar Singh, was tragically electrocuted while replacing an inverter battery at his home. The incident took place in Bakwa village. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are investigating the accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kolkata police officer met a tragic end due to electrocution while attempting to replace an inverter battery at his residence. The heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bakwa village, Bansdih.
ASI Ritesh Kumar Singh, 32, was reportedly on leave when he inadvertently came into contact with a live electrical current, causing severe injuries.
Efforts by his family to save him were in vain as he succumbed to the injuries after being transferred from a community health center to a district hospital. Law enforcement has commenced an inquiry and has dispatched the body for post-mortem examination.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship
Tragedy at Jadavpur University: Campus Security Under Scrutiny After Student's Death
Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Collapse in Birbhum Claims Six Lives
Tragedy in Latur: Maratha Quota Controversy Sparks Grief
Tragedy Amidst Turmoil: Indian Woman Loses Life in Nepal Protests